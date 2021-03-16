MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE opened at $72.74 on Friday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.