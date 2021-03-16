Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MHGU traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75.
About Meritage Hospitality Group
