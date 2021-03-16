Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MHGU traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 333 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

