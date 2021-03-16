Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH stock opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.