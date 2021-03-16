Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.
Shares of MTH stock opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27.
In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
