Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $3.48 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

