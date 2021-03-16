Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.75 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dover by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

DOV opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.67. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

