Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE J opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.