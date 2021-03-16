Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.04 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

