Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.69 and its 200-day moving average is $162.93. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

