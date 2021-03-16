MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Shares of MGTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 106,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. Equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,390 shares of company stock valued at $815,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

