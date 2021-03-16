Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.42. 72,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

