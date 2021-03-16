Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 10,696 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 76,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,634. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

