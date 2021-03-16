MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.06% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.25.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
