MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.06% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

