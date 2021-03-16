McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.85 and its 200-day moving average is $215.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

