MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,910 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,489,111.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 446,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,409. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.