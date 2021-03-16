Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.29% from the company’s previous close.

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.