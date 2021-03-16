Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,026 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

