Mather Group LLC. Invests $422,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

LRCX opened at $536.75 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.73 and a 200-day moving average of $448.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

