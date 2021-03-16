Mather Group LLC. Buys 231 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $470.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.35 and its 200 day moving average is $410.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,123 shares of company stock worth $42,296,570. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

