Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,322,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,424,000 after buying an additional 509,371 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 801,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after buying an additional 104,924 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

