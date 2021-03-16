MASQ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,066.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $22,066.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00098275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00569091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,805,507 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.