Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.36 Million

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report $602.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.10 million and the highest is $619.40 million. Masonite International reported sales of $551.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Masonite International stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.66. 107,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $120.06. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

