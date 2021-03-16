Maro (MARO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $60.03 million and approximately $105.40 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.99 or 0.00662782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 931,407,470 coins and its circulating supply is 474,382,315 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

