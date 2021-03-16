Marlin (POND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.86 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Marlin has a market cap of $76.18 million and $24.86 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.40 or 0.00461638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00062359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00105369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.28 or 0.00580257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,345,924 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

