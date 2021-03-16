Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 955,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

