Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MANU. BNP Paribas began coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

MANU opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Manchester United by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at $194,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

