Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MANU. BNP Paribas began coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.
MANU opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Manchester United by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at $194,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
