Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 11th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

There is no company description available for Man Wah Holdings Ltd.

