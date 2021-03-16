Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $6.48 Million Position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEBCU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

NEBCU opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

