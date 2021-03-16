Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $4.18 Million Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000.

Shares of PHICU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

