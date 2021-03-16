Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in LGL Systems Acquisition were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DFNSU stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

LGL Systems Acquisition Company Profile

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

