Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $9.50 Million in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $5,148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,638,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

