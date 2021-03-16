Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $5.35 Million in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCVU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $4,802,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCVU opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

