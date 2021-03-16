Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 328,759 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 328,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAACU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,118,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,775,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of MAACU opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

