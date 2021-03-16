Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of AL opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

