Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $262,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 73,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $318.52 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

