Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vonage were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vonage by 529.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vonage by 36.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vonage by 156.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 441,738 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vonage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,131 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vonage by 161.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 453,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -122.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

