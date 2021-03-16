M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,259 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. 4,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,515. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

