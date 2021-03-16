Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

