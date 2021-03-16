Lucira Health, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health’s (NASDAQ:LHDX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 17th. Lucira Health had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Lucira Health’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

