Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.35. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 40,714 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUB. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter worth $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

