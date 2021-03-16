LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $108,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Apple stock opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

