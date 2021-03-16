LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.69

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.69 and last traded at $142.73, with a volume of 389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,572,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $71,401,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

