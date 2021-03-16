LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

