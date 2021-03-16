loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE:LDI opened at $22.38 on Monday. loanDepot has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

