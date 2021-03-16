loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE:LDI opened at $22.38 on Monday. loanDepot has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

