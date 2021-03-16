loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE LDI opened at $22.38 on Monday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

