loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

Get loanDepot alerts:

NYSE LDI opened at $22.38 on Monday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.