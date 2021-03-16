Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,548 shares of company stock worth $329,586. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

