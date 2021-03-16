Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 193.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Limelight Networks worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 496.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,381 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 528,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 170.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 496,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 247.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 599,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 427,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.23 million, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

