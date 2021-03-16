Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.41. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

