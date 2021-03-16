Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh Sells 96,025 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 96,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $2,456,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,103,524.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LEVI opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.