Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,248,893. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

