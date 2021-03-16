Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $398.38. The company had a trading volume of 299,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $398.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

